Sushant Singh Rajput's GF Rhea Chakraborty changes her WhatsApp DP to a mushy photo with actor on his first month death anniversary

MUMBAI: A month ago, on June 14, we lost a wonderful actor and an even wonderful human being like Sushant Singh Rajput. He hung himself to death after reportedly suffering from depression for a very long time. His demise came as a massive shocker for millions of fans and nothing much has changed even after a month, as people are having a tough time accepting that Sushant is gone forever. Something very similar seems to be the case of rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty; at least that's what her recent WhatsApp display picture hints at.

A month after Sushant's demise, Rhea has changed her profile photo to an unseen, adorable snap of her with the late actor from their happy times. It sees Rhea posing for the selfie, while Sushant was passing goofy expressions with his face resting on Rhea's. Needless to say, the alleged couple looked content in each other's company. Rhea was, undoubtedly, among the most affected ones to lose Sushant. Rhea's pictures after visiting his mortal remains in the hospital were a testimony to her devastation.

