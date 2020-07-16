Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh and cook Neeraj to be questioned by Mumbai Police again

MUMBAI: A month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death due to suicide, Mumbai Police continues to be on its toes recording statements of people close to him. As per reports in ZeeNews, so far the officials in charge of this case have recorded statements of 34 individuals pertaining to Dil Bechara actor’s death. Social networking sites have also seen various trends for a month now on the micro-blogging site, asking for justice. According to netizens, though the actor was reported to be suffering from depression, nepotism was also a cause of his death.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti thanks fans for support, says: 'Let’s have faith on God and his Justice'

Now as per reports in ZeeNews, the Mumbai Police will be calling in the late actor’s cook Neeraj once again to learn more details about SSR's last few days and his activities between June 11- June 14 in particular. This shall include everything about the actor, from his eating habits, his daily routine and so on, basically minutes of details of the actor’s life. He was also probed by Mumbai Police immediately after SSR’s death for almost six hours and his statement was recorded.

Along with him, Mumbai Police will also quiz his sister Mitu once again, where the cops will be probably talking about her brother's life in terms of his relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty. If they had any differences and in-depth info about the late actor’s conversation with his sister which took place three months back.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Shetty visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister at late actor’s Bandra home

CREDITS: SPOTBOYE