Sushmita posts photo with ex-beau Rohman Shawl, says 'nice picture'

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a picture with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and tagged it as a "nice picture".
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 16:23
movie_image: 
sush

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a picture with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and tagged it as a "nice picture".

Sushmita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared an image from an event she attended with Rohman and daughter Alisha. The two, in the image are seen engrossed in a conversation as they got clicked.

The actress captioned it: "Nice picture Rohman Shawl."

Rohman took to his Instagram and re-shared the picture. He wrote: "Right back at you Sushmita Sen."

It was in 2021, when Sushmita and Rohman, whom she met through Instagram, called it quits. In 2022, controversial cricket administrator Lalit Modi shared the news of them being in a relationship. However, the actress neither confirmed nor declined the news.

On the work front, Sushmita is currently in Rajasthan as she is shooting for the third installment of 'Aarya'.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Sushmita Sen Bollywood Aarya Rohman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/13/2023 - 16:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Check out the reaction of Bharti Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show going off air
MUMBAI:  Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Attack! Bhavani shoots bullets of words, Amba hurt badly
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Humiliation! Amba mocks Virat, humiliates Chavan family
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Kya Baat Hai! Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad find quite an interesting ride on the sets of Kundali Bhagya! Find out what!
MUMBAI:  Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of...
Anupamaa: Finally! Samar and Dimpy to get married; Pakhi and Adhik at loggerheads
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: What! Anupama plans to leave before Anuj arrives
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Wow! Priyanka Chopra teases fans with her outfit?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Wow! Priyanka Chopra teases fans with her outfit?
Shreyas Talpade
Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game of Girgit'
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! These blockbuster movies were rejected by the actor Shahid Kapoor
manushi
Manushi Chhillar all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival
Special Olympics
Ayushmann roped in to galvanise Indian team headed for Special Olympics in Berlin
aj
Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan join forces for supernatural thriller film