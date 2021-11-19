Sushmita Sen calls 'Aarya' a rewarding experience

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen has called her web-series 'Aarya', which has earned an International Emmy Awards nomination, a rewarding experience as she says it changed her life on many levels.

Sushmita talked about her journey of ‘Aarya', calling the show her reward for all the challenges.

She said: "I feel that prior to ‘Aarya', I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges, and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I've worked so hard to get there! And I can call ‘Aarya' that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level."

The actress and former beauty queen added: "Playing ‘Aarya' has been a worthy experience and to do so successfully, showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together, even if the family belongs to the underworld and drug mafia, you glue it all together.

"I think ‘Aarya' changed my life on many levels. It was an exciting and lovely series as an actor to be a part of. I think it was an all-round experience which has changed my life for the better, for sure."

The second instalment of the show will soon make a comeback on Disney+ Hotstar and tell the riveting story of a woman who goes against all odds for the sake of her family and avenges her husband's killing.

SOURCE : IANS