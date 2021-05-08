Sushmita Sen is impressed by Juhi Chawla's singing, here is how the actress reacted

MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood actresses is Juhi Chawla, the actress over time who had made her strong mark in Bollywood with her amazing acting skills and her looks, how can we forget the movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Yes Boss and few others.

Her immense contribution towards Bollywood especially in the 90s and early 2000 will be always remembered by the fans, today we have come across an amazing throwback beat where we can see the singing talent of the actress Juhi Chawla.

In an award function, we see the actress singing a song impressing everyone including the actress Sushmita Sen.

Have a look:

The fans all over social media never fail to shower their love towards the actress and they keep on sharing the posts her, and this throwback video shared by the fans is getting much love all over, and as we see actress Sushmita Sen was also very much impressed and happy with the singing of Juhi Chawla.

On the work, front actress Juhi Chawla was the last seen in the movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, and next will be seen in the movie Sharmaji Namkeen.

