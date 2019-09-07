Sushmita Sen looks gorgeous as she sunbathes in the skies

MUMBAI: The Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, is loved by her army of fans for her strong personality. The Sirf Tum and Zindaggi Rocks fame actress is an active social media user. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts.

Today, the Main Hoon Na fame actress took to Instagram to share some sun-kissed selfies from the skies. She shared two photos which surely left her fans awestruck by her beauty. Sitting right next to the aeroplane window, Sushmita was ‘sunbathing in the skies’ and looked absolutely gorgeous. Clad in black attire with a pair of sunglasses, the gorgeous diva smiled as she soaked in the sun rays coming in from the aeroplane window. Sushmita’a fans flooded the comments section with praises.

Her caption read, “Sunbathing in the skies!! The girl who loves a #windowseat #journey #thoughts #sun #view #bliss #peace I love you guys!!!.”

Take a look below: