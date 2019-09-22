News

Sushmita Sen makes sure she always has purpose in life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Sep 2019 03:25 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen says she makes sure she always has a purpose in life to keep herself motivated.

The former beauty queen shared a photograph of herself from her beach vacation and captioned it: "Within not Without"?? No matter how impossible a situation, there is always a way through it. Sometimes all it takes, is to hold still and allow the 'way' to reveal itself... And reveal...it does."

In the comment section a fan asked her what keeps her motivated?

Replying to the user, Sushmita said: "Making sure I always have a purpose in life, that ensures my will to see it through! love you.

Another fan asked the 43-year-old actress if he could take a screenshot of the image.

Replying sweetly, Sushmita said: "Of course sweetheart! Once shared, it is yours! Love you."

Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.

She made her acting debut with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. Later she starred in films including "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No.1", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

IANS

Tags > Sushmita Sen, Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days