Sushmita Sen opens up about maintaining friendships with exes; Says ‘I am blessed to have…’

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen returned in 2020 and once more cemented her place in our hearts with her stunning performance in Aarya. She has been able to rekindle everyone's love for her with the release of the most recent season of the web series in February this year. Speaking about love, her private life has always generated much discussion in the community.

She gained notoriety following her purported breakup with partner Rohman Shawl. But even now, it's common to see the two together. In a recent interview, the actress shared candid details about her past relationships, including marriage and friendships with ex-partners.

In an interview with the popular news portal, Sushmita Sen was asked about being friends with exes. Expressing her thoughts, the actress replied that one can be friends with exes but it is hard and confusing. She further added that many people can be friends with exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. “But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well.”

Talking about marriage, Sushmita Sen quipped that it has never been a situation for her. Talking about the right reason to get married, the Aarya actress stated that neither the biological clock nor the right time provided by social conditioning should make you want to take this decision. Having said that, she concluded by adding, “But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married.”

The actress said that her life has been an open book since she has lived it courageously and honestly in response to a question regarding heartbreaks and how she handles them with dignity. She went on to say that dignity is something that is not demonstrated in any one area of life.

“So, all the decisions you take, whether they hurt you, whether you are betrayed, or whether you were at fault, don’t matter. The point is, that something wasn’t meant to be, and it had to stay for as long as it could teach you something. You value that lesson and move on,” said Sushmita.

She added that it is not worthwhile to devote a great deal of time to a person and view it as a mistake. She acknowledges them with the utmost dignity because of this.

