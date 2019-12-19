Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt post for her father…

News

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2019 05:40 PM

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen’s father, Shubeer Sen is celebrating his birthday and to make it more special, she penned a heartfelt note.

According to Pinkvilla, the diva, who has recently been in the limelight due to her comeback and her relationship with Rohman Shawl, often shares photos of her family on Instagram and her fans completely love it. Sushmita shared several photos of her father posing with the entire family. The father-daughter duo can be seen smiling away as the photo was clicked. In another picture, Sushmita and her brother Rajeev Sen can be seen smiling and posing with their father.

In a sweet picture, we get to see Sushmita’s beau, Rohman posing with her father.

