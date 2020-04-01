Sushmita Sen shares her daughter Alisah’s adorable portrait of herself being kissed by her mother; check

MUMBAI: The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is loved by her army of fans for her strong personality. The Sirf Tum and Zindaggi Rocks fame actress is an active social media user. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts

She has yet again shared a post and this one is super adorable. Well, for any mother, her children are a source of joy and among the B-town mommies, Sushmita Sen is the one who is known to dote on her daughters, Renee and Alisah. She often shares photos and videos of her daughters’ achievements and flaunts them like a proud mommy. Be it Renee learning dance or Alisah’s poetry, Sushmita always keeps her fans updated about them and once again the diva shared a glimpse of her daughter’s hidden talent.

On Instagram, Sushmita shared a portrait of a woman kissing her baby while cuddling it in her arms. Seeing the portrait, one couldn’t help but notice Alisah’s sign on the same with the date of 31 March 2020. The endearing portrait was captured by Sushmita and was painted by her younger daughter. Sushmita captioned it as, “Alisah & Me.” with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s daughter’s artwork:

Adorable, isn’t it? Share your thoughts in the comment section.