Sushmita Sen shares video with her hero Rohman and daughter Renee

MUMBAI: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen keeps fans posted about her daily routine at all times. She never leaves a chance to appreciate her children too. The actress posts adorable videos of her talented daughters and does not miss any chance to flaunt what a proud mommy she is.

The actress took to her social media to share an adorable video from a fam-jam session in the house. It features her daughter Renee and beau Rohman Shawl jamming on the guitar to the popular Enrique song ‘Hero’.

While Renee melodiously sings ‘Let me be your hero baby’, Rohman singing along is a treat to the ears.

Sushmita is set to mark her comeback on the silver screen after 10 years.

