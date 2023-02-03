Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack, FIR against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

From Sushmita Sen revealing that she has suffered a heart attack to an FIR being filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, here are all the trending entertainment news of the day...
Gauri Khan

MUMBAI :It happens a lot of times that due to work or any other reason we miss out on important news and updates that happened throughout the day. So, if you missed any news or updates from the entertainment world, don’t worry, as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Below are trending entertainment news of the day...

Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack

Sushmita Sen made a shocking revelation today on social media. The actress informed her fans about her health and revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack; shares, “I am ready for some life again”

An FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan

This morning, we all woke up with the news that an FIR has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. According to reports, the complaint states that a person had invested in a flat but didn’t receive the possession. In the complaint, Gauri’s name is there because when the person bought the flat she was the brand ambassador.

Billi Billi song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released

After the teaser and the track Naiyo Lagda, the second song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Billi Billi has been released today. While the song mainly concentrates on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, it also features the other actors like Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari.

Also Read: Billi Billi Song: Netizens feel Shehnaaz Gill steals the show even with just a small appearance, “She's the centre of attraction”

Rajinikanth teams up with TJ Gnanavel for Thalaivar 170

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer which is currently in production. But, today, the superstar’s next movie after Jailer has been announced. The untitled film will be Rajinikanth 170th film and that’s why it is tentatively called Thalaivar 170.

Veere Di Wedding sequel on the cards?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding was a super hit at the box office. There have been reports that there will be a sequel to the film, and today, producer Rhea Kapoor shared a post on her Insta story which makes everyone wonder whether Veere Di Wedding 2 is actually happening.

