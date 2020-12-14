Sushmita sen;s daughter Renee Sen shared an adorable picture with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, have a look

MUMBAI: Star kids are often grabbing the headlines for their adorable posts, and fans all over never want to miss a chance to have a glimpse of it, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has a huge following on social media, and she often shares adorable pictures and videos giving a sneak peek of her life. She hit the headlines a few weeks ago after she opened about her battle with depression. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen is another such star kid who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut soon. Now, Renee took to her social media to share a picture with Ira Khan. The star kids enjoyed ‘endless cake’ and ‘conversations’.

On Instagram, Renee Sen shared a picture with Ira, with the caption, “Endless cake, conversation and lots of love @khan.ira.” Sharing the adorable picture with Ira, Renee mentioned that she enjoyed endless cake and conversations with her, and also showered lots of love. The picture sees a beautiful selfie clicked by the star kids. They look radiant as they flash million-dollar smiles in the picture. The photo sees Renee wearing a nude shade tee, while Ira looks pretty in a grey tee. As soon as Sushmita’s daughter posted the picture, many fans dropped hearts and showered love. One fan commented, “wow so amazing,” while another fan said, “your smile is infectious.” One user also commented, “such a puppy you look like.”

Meanwhile, both Renee Sen and Ira Khan have verified Instagram accounts. Work-wise, Ira celebrated the one year anniversary of her play Medea, while Renee is gearing up for the release of her short film titled Suttabaazi, directed by Kabeer Khurana. The trailer of the short film released recently and Sushmita Sen’s daughter delivered a stellar performance.

