Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee's Instagram account gets hacked

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with the latest update from the world of television.

We have often seen how celebrities often face a lot of trouble when their social media handles get hacked. It makes them panic as a lot of fans too are connected to them via social media.

A sense of panic is created when a star becomes a victim of social media hacking and the latest one to join the list is Sushmita Sen's daughter.

The yesteryear's super Sushmita Sen who was last seen in the critically acclaimed web series Aarya on Hotstar was quick to post an update about her daughter Renee's Instagram hacking.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/star-plus-taare-zameen-par-go-through-timeslot-change-the-launch-of-shaurya-aur-anokhi-ki

Here is what the actress shared

Sushmita Sen shares a close bond with her daughters and the sam is evident from her Instagram posts. The actress's boyfriend Roham Shawl too seems to be closely attached with both the daughters and the four make for a sweet family.

The actress recently shared a clip on her Instagram where beau Roham can be seen playing with the younger daughter Alisah, the video is cute to miss and shows the beautiful relationship Roham shares with the family.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/revealed-details-zee-tv-s-new-show-pyaar-ke-uss-paar-201214

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: spotboye