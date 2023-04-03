Sushmita Sen's health, Sanjay Dutt's confirmation in Hera Pheri 3 and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

MUMBAI : It’s a Saturday and as it’s a weekend, many of you might have missed some important updates and news from the world of entertainment. But, don’t worry, as TellyChakkar is here with the round up of what all happened in the entertainment industry today.

Below are the trending entertainment news.

Sushmita Sen opens up about her health after getting a heart attack

A couple of days ago, Sushmita Sen had revealed that she suffered a heart attack and had to undergo angioplasty. The actress today came live on Instagram and spoke to her fans, revealing that she had 95% blockage in her heart.

Saif Ali Khan gives a clarification about paparazzi

A couple of days ago, while Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were clicked by the paparazzi at night, the shutterbugs had entered their building, and Saif told them, “Humare bedroom mein aajaiye.” Well, after the incident, there were multiple reports doing the rounds, and Saif has given a clarification on it.

In an official statement he said, "The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside the private property through the gate past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, this is wrong behaviour and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand, but outside the house, outside the gate. Otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom, because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous? The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extra curricular classes or any class, all this is not required. Paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. That's all we are saying. The rest of the noise and chatter is there because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something, but this is the truth, and that's all I have to say, thank you."

Trailer of pan-India film Kabzaa released

Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep and Shriya Saran will next be seen in the Kannada movie titled Kabzaa. While it’s a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to launch the trailer.

T 4574 - Happy to present to you .. the trailer of "Underworld Ka Kabzaa” .. a film produced by my dear friend @anandpandit63 and directed by @rchandru_movies ..



All the best to @nimmaupendra, @NimmaShivanna, @KicchaSudeep & @shriya1109https://t.co/8szKCvvKvf#KabzaaTrailer — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pictures from Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple go viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. The pictures and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media.

Sanjay Dutt confirms he is a part of Hera Pheri 3

There were reports that Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri 3 which is reportedly titled Hera Pheri 4. However, there was no confirmation. But now, Sanjay Dutt recently confirmed at an event that he is a part of the film. He said, “It’s a great franchise and I am so happy to be a part of it.”

