Suspense! Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Netizens feel the actress seems to be hiding her baby bump, check it out?

Now a latest video of the Zero actress has gone viral and netizens cannot help but notice that Anushka is hiding her baby bump or is she? Check out the video
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 18:33
movie_image: 
Anushka

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most stunning and loved celeb couples. They tied the knot of love and togetherness in 2017 and since then they are painting the town red with their wonderful chemistry. Anushka and Virat were in a long-term relationship before they made it official by getting married. The couple have a 2 year old daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat have been in the headlines for being pregnant for the second time. 

Also Read-AMAZING: Anushka Sharma is training RIGOROUSLY to get into the skin of a cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the much-anticipated 'Chakda Xpress'!

Now a latest video of the Zero actress has gone viral and netizens cannot help but notice that Anushka is hiding her baby bump or is she? Check out the video here;

In the video Anushka is wearing a loose brown jacket which seems to be cleverly concealing her baby bump if any. Fans are sure that the Pari actress is trying to hide something. 

Also Read-Revealed! Anushka Sharma opened up about her marriage to Virat Kohli even before she turned 30

Virat and Anushka are yet to reveal the face of their daughter Vamika. They have a strict no-posting pictures online policy and have warned the paparazzi against posting any pictures of their daughter on a public medium. 

In a previous interview, Virat had stated, “We have decided not to expose our child to social media before she understands to make her own choices.”

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Express

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife

Ranveer Singh Anushka Sharma Dil Dhadakne Do Band Baaja Baraat Gully Boy Pari Movie News Deepika Padukone Virat Kohli TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Jawan to release on digital platform on this day with few deleted scenes
MUMBAI : Super star Shahrukh Khan is currently celebrating the success of the movie Jawan not only at the national...
Fantastic! Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni all set to make her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Fabulous Lives 3?
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who needs no introduction. While his parents mom Neetu Kapoor and late father Rishi...
Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Omung Kumar talks about the challenges he faces while building the villas for the show; reveals about the thought behind building it
MUMBAI: Omung Kumar is an Indian film director and production designer, known for his works in Hindi cinema.He made his...
Must Read! Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan, “you don’t realize when you have done damage to the kids”
MUMBAI : Sohail Khan who is better known as Salman Khan’s younger brother has had a short career in the film industry....
Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th grand birthday bash
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed box office king and has delivered not one but 2 blockbusters this year;...
RIP: Barkha Bisht mourns the loss of her pet dog
MUMBAI: Barkha Bisht is one of the most popular and renowned actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been a...
Recent Stories
Seema Sajdeh
Must Read! Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan, “you don’t realize when you have done damage to the kids”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Seema Sajdeh
Must Read! Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan, “you don’t realize when you have done damage to the kids”
SRK
Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th grand birthday bash
Barkha
RIP: Barkha Bisht mourns the loss of her pet dog
Manoj
Wow! 12th Fail depicts the real life love story of IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi
Thalapathy Vijay
Box office! Thalapathy Vijay Star starrer Leo touches the mark of 300 crore, whereas Tejas gets rejected by the fans, check out the collection of these movies
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! #SRKDay trends all over the twitter ahead the birthday of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan