Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali gets everyone at home tested for COVID-19 post an in-house staff member tests positive

MUMBAI: Coronavirus pandemic has created a crisis situation. The rising cases have left everyone worried. In India, Maharashtra has recorded the most number of Coronavirus positive cases, and a nationwide lockdown has been in place for three weeks to minimize the spread of this virus. In fact, the lockdown has further been extended till 3 May. Now, Farah Khan Ali, sister of Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, recently faced Coronavirus scare after an in-house staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali took to her Twitter to share that her family members have also been tested for Coronavirus after an in-house staff member was diagnosed with it. She further mentioned that the staff member has been moved to a quarantine facility. “Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” she tweeted.

Several celebrities showed their support. Pooja Bedi wrote, “Everyone will sail through it brilliantly... stay your strong and positive self.. lots of love and warmth and positive vibes.This too shall pass!!!” Sophie Choudry replied, “Hope you are all ok love.”

After receiving concerned messages by her followers, Farah Khan Ali tweeted, “Thank you all for your kind concern & I appreciate it whole heartedly & am very touched, but right now more than dying of Covid 19, which I know I will survive if I get it, I’m more worried being alive financially disrupted going ahead.”

