Swades vs Brahmastra: Fan Fiction! Shah Rukh Khan spin-off demanded by netizens for Mohan Bhargav character

MUMBAI: Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, starred a lot of big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan. While these names are pretty big, the movie actually had a character too that’s pretty famous which is of Mohan Bhargav, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

The character was first seen in the 2004 movie Swades where Shah Rukh Khan played the same character and along with him we got to see more actors like Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Makarand Deshpande, Rahul Vohra and many more. In Swades, Mohan Bhargav was a NASA scientist who travels to India to track down his beloved nanny, Kaveri Amma. After meeting Kaveri Amma and staying in the village for a few days, he comes to understand the need for change and so he stands up to change the whole scenario and make the village a better place to live.

Also read - Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!

By the end of the movie we see Mohan leaving for the U.S., back to his job but soon he comes back to the village as he understands his responsibility towards the place and that he is needed more in his country than the United States. When talking about the character in Brahmastra, we get to see Mohan Bhargav, one of the most successful scientists from India. He is also seen possessing Vanarastra.

According to fans, this character was the same person in both movies but were not happy with its death in Brahmastra. The fans wanted to see more of him and so they are demanding a spin-off on Mohan Bhargav. There are fans who are saying “Surely Mohan Bhargav has lived the most interesting life between his time from Swades to Brahmastra and we want the makers to bring it to surface”. Some also said that they want to see how Mohan Bhargav, a scientist from NASA, discovered the powers, became a part of Brahmansh and possessed Vanarastra.

There are also fans who were hurt with Mohan’s death scene and want the spin-off to show how he actually survived. On the other hand, there are those who want to see how Mohan and Geeta’s married life was, including how Vanarastra became a part of it and if he has a child too with super powers. Seems like a lot of Mohan Bhargav fans have united to ask for a spin-off and we really think it’ll be worth it. Are you a fan of Mohan Bhargav too?

Also read -Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan offers insight into the final film to conclude his illustrious career; Details Inside!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

