SWAG! Waiter turns Pushparaj, serves the famous Pushpa Thali in a Delhi restaurant

MUMBAI: Allu Arjun’s swagger has made viewers fall in love with the character of Pushpraj. Be it his ‘jhukega nahi’ attitude to his rough beard, everything has become a sensation. Now, one interesting tribute is coming from a restaurant in Delhi, which is serving a thali named after Allu’s blockbuster.

Also Read:Amazing! Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa finds itself close to the 108 crores mark before the arrival of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

A restaurant named ‘Ardor 2.1’, located in Connaught Place, Delhi, is serving a food thali named ‘Pushpa thali’. It consists of delicious Dosa, Rasam, Sambhar, Curd Rice, Chutneys, Vada, and sweet vermicelli. It is priced at 499 rupees.

Apart from the delicious items served in the thali, it’s the waiter’s style of serving that’s grabbing all social media attention. In the video that is going viral, the waiter is grooving to Srivalli song from Pushpa and serving it to people.

Also Read:Disappointment! Pushpa fans troll Allu Arjun in his latest Zomato ad, here is the reason

Meanwhile, speaking about the film, the Hindi version is in the final leg of the theatrical run and has earned a huge total till now. As per the last update, the film has made 107.60 crores*. It will go on to add some number for a couple of days as Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will take over from 25th February.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Fahadh Faasil and others.

Credit: koimoi







