Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad’s unique wedding invitation goes viral and grabs attention for it’s beautiful details, check it out

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar really came into focus after her spectacular performance in the Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. The actress surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to political activist Fahad Ahmad. She shared a video on twitter, which chronicles all their memorable moments together and gives a glimpse of how they fell in love.

Swara and Fahad’s wedding invite recently went viral. The unique creation is made by graphic designer Prateeq Kumar and illustrator Anupam Arunachalam. The invite features how the couple met, their love for Marine Drive and their cat Ghalib.

The card features some spectacular details and looks beautifully vibrant. Check out the post below.

The card has glimpses of a citizen’s protest that features slogans like ‘Hum Dekhenge’, ‘Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’, ‘Love is the greatest revolution’ and ‘inqalab zindabad, among others. 

Fans have loved the invite and some comments read, “This is sooooo awesome ..like wow ...fearless , powerful at the same time ..love”. Another comment read, “Amazing!” One user wrote, “So Beautiful!!!”

