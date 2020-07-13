Swara Bhaskar thanks Vadodara police for arresting Shubham Mishra for throwing rape threats against a comedian.

MUMBAI: Very recently, a viral video of a man named Shubham Mishra created quite a hullabaloo on social media. The man who goes by the social media name #BadassShubhamMishra was throwing profanities and disturbing rape threats to comedienne Agrima Joshua in his viral video. Soon many raised objections and demanded for his arrest including Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker. She posted several tweets demanding for his arrest from the Maharashtra and Gujarat and even tagged Vadodara Police as the man is supposedly the resident of Gujarat. Post his detainment, Swara thanked the police for taking action against the horrible incident in a tweet.

The actress wrote, "BIG Thank YOU @Vadcitypolice for this prompt action against rape advocate #badassshubham badassshubhammishra We cannot allow this rape culture to be normalised amongst us. Thank you for holding this man accountable for this horrific comments and threats! #Impact."

Previously, as she had shared the video to call for his arrest, Swara wrote that Shubham Mishra belongs in jail and even tagged Maharashtra Police and others. Her tweet read, "This man belongs in jail! He is openly threatening to rape a young woman, and is inciting other men to do the same.. what exactly are we waiting for ????? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra @priyankac19 This is not the model of governance we hope from u."

In the meantime, Vadodara Police has officially registered an FIR against Shubham Mishra. He was detained after National Commission For Women(NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma penned a letter to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha. As reported by Hindustan Times, in the letter, Rekha Sharma wrote, "The NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women and ensuring cyber security to women and is perturbed by the rise in use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women."

