Swara Bhasker poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad; netizens speculate, “I think she is pregnant”

Swara Bhasker announced her wedding with Fahad Ahmad yesterday, and because of her recent video, netizens have started speculating that she is pregnant. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 19:02
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Swara Bhasker surprised everyone when she yesterday announced that she has got married to Fahad Ahmad who is a politician and an activist. The actress shared a post in which she wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Well, it was a beautiful post where Swara revealed how the love story between them started. Soon, pictures and videos from their registered marriage started making it to social media, and the bride and groom looked wonderful together.

Also Read: Swara Bhasker to drape vintage fashion, play 9 characters in next film

There was also a party organised which was attended by friends and family, and Sonam Kapoor also attended it. At the function, Swara and Fahad also posed for the paparazzi, and netizens are speculating that she is pregnant.

 

 

A netizen commented, “I think she is pregnant..look at her face.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Aurat jab pregnant hoti hai o kitna vi kosis kare uska hand pet pe jarur jayegi it's fact..or a vi pregnant hi lag rahi hai.” One more netizen commented, “She's for sure pregnant.” Check out the comments below...

image.pngimage.pngimage.pngimage.pngimage.png

Well, a few days ago, netizens were speculating that Kiara Advani is also pregnant as they felt that the actress with her stole is trying to hide her tummy. It looks like netizens feel that whenever a celebrity couple gets married it’s because they are pregnant.

Also Read: Pathaan vs Tiger movie to Swara Bhasker getting married; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 19:02

