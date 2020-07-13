Swara Bhasker reports Kartikey Mishra who Tweeted in support of Shubham Mishra

MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhasker was recently seen speaking in support of a female comedian Agrima Joshua who was abused on social media and had received rape threat from a person named Shubham Mishra for one of her videos. After he was caught by Vadodara police who took the required action against him, the actress taking to her Twitter account, lauded their strictness against him and also thanked them. Now she has reported about yet another person who was seen supporting Shubham Mishra. Named Kartikey Mishra, supporting Shubham in his response, he called Swara Bhasker a Jihadi and also mentioned of social activist Shilpa to be killed.

(Also Read: Swara Bhaskar thanks Vadodara police for arresting Shubham Mishra for throwing rape threats against a comedian.)

Now the actress has reported about him in her latest Tweet, tagging the organization where Kartikey Mishra works in her tweet, she spoke about the country having serial abusers who target women and also who cheer rape threats on social media platforms. Expressing her concern over the safety of women working in the said person’s organization, ending her Tweet by urging people in charge to look into his behaviour. She had shared a Twitter account link which had screengrabs of Kartikey tweets and replies for Shubham’s distasteful social media posts.

Her Tweet read, “Hi @PatraCorp, one of your employees in Raipur, India is a serial abuser of women and cheers for rape and rape threats given on social media. I’m concerned for the safety of women working in your organisation in India. Pls look into this man’s behaviour! #EndRapeCulture”

Swara Bhasker has always been vocal about her opinions on several issues without being afraid.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com.

(Also Read: Gauhar Khan challenges Swara Bhaskar to do this on social media)

CREDIT: SpotboyE