News

Swara to capture complexities of being female stand-up comic in new show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jul 2020 11:45 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhasker will essay the role of a stand-up comic in the upcoming series "Bhaag Beanie Bhaag", which she describes as a story of a girl finding a place for herself amidst a chaos.

"I'm excited about ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag'. The series revolves around Beanie, who has always done what's asked of her -- until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy," Swara said.

(Also Read: Swara Bhasker rushes to Delhi to be with her mother)

"As she navigates the demands of everyone, from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie's journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amidst the chaos," she added.

Recently, Swara was seen in "Rasbhari", which narrates a love story set in Meerut. Swara plays the role of a stern English teacher who is the object of attraction for Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena).

(Also Read: Swara Bhasker gets nostalgic as Veere Di Wedding clocks two years)

Tags Swara Bhasker Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Rasbhari Meerut Ayushmaan Saxena Beanie's journey COVID 19 coronavirus Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See