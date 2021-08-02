Swara on her next 'Mimamsa': It's a thought-provoking murder mystery

MUMBAI: Actress Swara Bhaskar said that she will be next seen in a murder mystery titled "Mimamsa", which also features actor Bijendra Kala.

In the film, Swara will be seen playing the role of an investigating officer and it is shot in Bhopal.

Talking about the film, the actress said: "The experience of shooting for the movie was one of its kind as it kept me invested throughout the shoot and I am sure that the viewers will be too when they get to watch it."

Swara added that this is the first film she shot for after lockdown last year.

"That makes the movie extremely special to me, and it helped me have a sense of gratitude for the work I do. Without revealing much, I am just going to say that the movie will take you on a journey that is layered, is mysterious, and thought-provoking," she said.

Produced by Moffy Production and co-produced by K.P. production, the film is directed by Gagan Puri.

Puri said: "We have tried to keep a sense of mystery about the movie, and with talents like Swara and Bijendra on board, it only adds to the buzz."

The film is currently in its post-production phase and further details about the film's release are expected to be unveiled soon.

SOURCE : IANS