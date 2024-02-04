Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office day 11: Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande starrer is still standing strong

The movie has been made on a budget of approx. Rs 20 cr. While there are a lot of people loving the movie, let’s talk about the business aspect of the movie.
Swatantra Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of the most loved and admired actors who has shown his talent and versatility by playing various roles in movies like Highway, Jannat 2, Sarbjit, Kick, Laal Rang, Rang Rasiya, Sultan and many more. Randeep Hooda is loved for his performances and after getting married last year, the actor is here with his first movie after marriage. Like all the other times, even this time the actor is here with a unique character.

Also read - Madgaon Express and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 10: Kunal Kemmu and Randeep Hooda's movie shows decent growth on second Sunday

The actor is seen in the biopic of Veer Savarkar where he is playing the lead role. The movie finally hit the big screens and it features Randeep Hooda along with Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson and Nick Nag.

The movie has received a lot of praise for its execution, research and performances, especially Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s performance. The audience last saw Ankita Lokhande in the house of Bigg Boss and it was a very satisfying experience for the audience to watch her acting skills on screen.

On day 10, the movie collected Rs 1.9 Cr which was the second Sunday for the movie. Now according to the 11th day collection of the movie, it has made Rs 0.60 Cr India Net. This makes total India Net amount to Rs 16.3 Cr while the amount for gross worldwide is Rs 21.45 Cr.

Surely the movie collection is seeing a downward slope but is still doing business.

Also read - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

