Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office day 5: Randeep Hooda movie still going strong after Holi

Randeep Hooda is loved for his performances and while he has many projects lined up, this time he came back with another unique character. The movie has received a lot of praise for its execution, research and performances, especially Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s performance. Let’s look at the 5 day collection of the movie.
Swatantra Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of the most loved and admired actors who has shown his potential and versatility by playing various roles in movies like Highway, Jannat 2, Sarbjit, Kick, Laal Rang, Rang Rasiya, Sultan and many more. Randeep Hooda is loved for his performances and while he has many projects lined up, this time he came back with another unique character.

Also read - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi

We all heard about the announcement of his movie which is a biopic based on the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The actor is seen in the biopic of Veer Savarkar where he is playing the lead role. The movie finally hit the big screens and it features Randeep Hooda along with Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson and Nick Nag.

The movie has received a lot of praise for its execution, research and performances, especially Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s performance. The audience last saw Ankita Lokhande in the house of Bigg Boss and it was a very satisfying experience for the audience to watch her acting skills on screen.

The movie is made on a budget of approx. Rs 20 cr. While there are a lot of people loving the movie, let’s talk about the business aspect of the movie. The movie made an approx. collection of Rs 8.15 cr in 4 days. Talking about the collection the movie made yesterday, on its 5th day, it made an approx. amount of Rs 1.10 Cr. This makes the movie’s 5 day collection to approx. Rs 9.25 Cr. When talking about its worldwide collection, it made an approx. of Rs 10.65 Cr.

Surely the movie is still moving with a smooth flow as the audience is still going to theatres and getting the experience that the movie has to offer.

