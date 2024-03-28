Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office day 6: Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande starrer sees a dip in numbers

MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of the most loved and admired actors who has shown his talent and versatility by playing various roles in movies like Highway, Jannat 2, Sarbjit, Kick, Laal Rang, Rang Rasiya, Sultan and many more. Randeep Hooda is loved for his performances and after getting married last year, the actor is here with his first movie after marriage. Like all the other times, even this time the actor is here with a unique character.

Also read - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on the movie been called a propaganda

The actor is seen in the biopic of Veer Savarkar where he is playing the lead role. The movie finally hit the big screens and it features Randeep Hooda along with Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson and Nick Nag.

The movie has received a lot of praise for its execution, research and performances, especially Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s performance. The audience last saw Ankita Lokhande in the house of Bigg Boss and it was a very satisfying experience for the audience to watch her acting skills on screen.

The movie has been made on a budget of approx. Rs 20 cr. While there are a lot of people loving the movie, let’s talk about the business aspect of the movie. The movie made an approx. collection of Rs 9.20 cr in 5 days. Talking about the collection the movie made yesterday, on its 6th day, it made an approx. amount of Rs 0.86 Cr. This makes the movie’s 5 day collection to approx. Rs 10.06 Cr. When talking about its worldwide collection, it made an approx. of Rs 12 Cr.

The movie is still being loved by the audience but we can see a dip in the numbers.

Also read - Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office day 5: Randeep Hooda movie still going strong after Holi

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

