Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on movie been called as a propaganda

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajesh Khera spoke on his movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and also on his movie been called as a propaganda
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 19:51
movie_image: 
Swatantrya

MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khera is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with his movies and different characters the actor has created a solid mark in the industry, the actor is currently getting lot of love for his new movie titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar that has Randeep Hooda in the lead, the actor is playing Mahatma Gandhi in the movie.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajesh Khera spoke on his movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and also on his movie being called as propaganda.

Rajesh Khera on the move been called as a propaganda

Rajesh Khera said, “I don't know much about SAVARKAR ji. So it will be improper of me to comment upon the angle of propaganda and image cleaning. All I know is that his ideology was opposite to the ideology of Gandhiji”

Rajesh Khera on working with Randeep Hooda

Rajesh Khera adds, “Director Randeep Hooda has done thorough research on this subject. He has put his life into making this film. He is also the producer, co-writer, and director. He has a lot on his shoulder. Besides, he starved himself to look at the character. This only conveys his dedication, passion and belief in the subject, in making a good film. I am sure he has not approached this subject for any other reason but to tell a story he believes in”

Also read - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi

 

Rajesh Khera on his acting journey

Rajesh Khera says, “I am a very good and versatile actor. Television has been my training ground. I have been around for 30 years now. I have been luckier with television compared to films and OTT series. Though the volume of acting assignments have been less but body of work is tremendous and very exciting. Journey so far has been good but can become better. I am a bomb ready to explode. It's matter of time now”

What are your views on the actor Rajesh Khera and how did you like him in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda serves up a concocted and glorified yet dull version of alternate history

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar¸ Rajesh Khera Rajesh Khera movies Bollywood interview Randeep Hooda Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 19:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
MUMBAI : Banita Sandhu, known for her stellar performances in films like "October," "Sardar Udham," and " Adithya Varma...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan when watching the trailer
MUMBAI : Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like...
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on movie been called as a propaganda
MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khera is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with his movies and different...
Shahid Kapoor: Fan Fiction! Netizens wants to the actor in Pathaan 2 and in the Spy Universe
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor, over the time with his amazing acting and...
Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the nation, the movie that has some...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Spoiler: SHOCKING! Nandini accuses Mamaji of wrongdoing
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering, "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai," is a thought-provoking show,...
Recent Stories
Banita
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Banita
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
bmcm pathan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan when watching the trailer
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor: Fan Fiction! Netizens wants to the actor in Pathaan 2 and in the Spy Universe
Madgaon
Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie
Priyanka chopra
Holi 2024: Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a ‘lit’ celebration with Nick Jonas and Malti, check the picture
Rahil Gilani
Benjamin Gilani's son Rahil Gilani all set to entertain as Tabu's brother in Crew