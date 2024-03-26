Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on the movie been called a propaganda

MUMBAI:Actor Rajesh Khera is indeed one of the popular names we have in the acting space. With his movies and different characters the actor has created a solid mark in the industry. He is currently getting a lot of love for his new movie titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar that has Randeep Hooda in the lead. Rajesh is playing Mahatma Gandhi in the movie.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Rajesh Khera spoke on his movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and also on his movie being called as propaganda.

Rajesh Khera on the move been called a propaganda

Rajesh Khera said, “I don't know much about SAVARKAR ji. So it will be improper for me to comment upon the angle of propaganda and image cleaning. All I know is that his ideology was opposite to the ideology of Gandhiji”

Rajesh Khera on working with Randeep Hooda

Rajesh Khera adds, “Director Randeep Hooda has done thorough research on this subject. He has put his life into making this film. He is also the producer, co-writer, and lead actor. He has a lot on his shoulders. Besides, he starved himself to look like the character. This only conveys his dedication, passion and belief in the subject, in making a good film. I am sure he has not approached this subject for any other reason but to tell a story he believes in”

Rajesh Khera on his acting journey Rajesh Khera says, "I am a versatile actor. Television has been my training ground. I have been around for 30 years now. I have been luckier with television compared to films and OTT series. Though the volume of acting assignments have been less but body of work is tremendous and very exciting. My journey so far has been good but can become better. I am a bomb ready to explode! It's a matter of time now"

