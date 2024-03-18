Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda’s SHOCKING body transformation for the movie is taking over the social media

MUMBAI : Actor Randeep Hooda is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in acting space, with his movies and different character the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who looks for the new projects of the actor, well the actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

We won’t be wrong in saying that the actor is known for his characterization and preparing for his characters in movies, we have earlier seen the actor shocking the fans and audience with his amazing transformation while he was preparing for movie Sarabjit, the pictures of the transformation where floating all over the internet well now the actor has grabbed the attention of the with his body transformation pictures as he was prepping for his movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

The actor took his social media handle and dropped this transformation picture and the fans all over are shocked to see this immense transformation of the actor. Indeed this is the passion and dedication of the actor Randeep Hooda towards his work and love for cinema and bringing good stories in front of the audience.

Well the fans all over are shocked and surprised to see this dedication of the actor for his movie and we shall look forward to see what the actor has to offer with the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also has Mark Bennington, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande, Richard Bhakti Klein, Apinderdeep Singh, Russell Geoffrey Banks, Ed Robinson, NIck Nag along with the actor Randeep Hooda. The movie is directed by Randeep Hooda and written by Randeep Hooda, Utkarsh Naithani, Rishi Virmani. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Yogesh Rahar under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, Legend Global Studio.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 22nd March.

