Sway to the Rhythms of 'Choli' by Diljit Dosanjh – The Holi Anthem from 'Crew' To Be Launched For The First Time on Hoarding

Sway to the Rhythms of 'Choli' by Diljit Dosanjh – The Holi Anthem from 'Crew'

movie_image: 
Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: From teaser to trailer, a song that has kept the nation on its toes is finally set to hit the airwaves. The makers have officially announced the release date of 'Choli,' inviting everyone to groove to its beats this Holi season. Adding to this excitement, the makers have also unveiled another thrilling update.

Interestingly, the song is sung by none other than Diljit Dosanjh. In an exciting turn of events, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Crew' have not only announced the release date of the much-awaited song 'Choli' but have also treated fans to another thrilling update. 

Following the success of 'Naina,' Diljit is set to work his magic once again with 'Choli,' infusing the track with his distinct style to breathe new life into the beloved classic.

Amidst nationwide fervor stirred by the captivating 'Crew' trailer, fans eagerly await the film's premiere. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, 'Crew' promises to deliver unrivaled laughter and entertainment. Scheduled for release on March 29th, 2024, this cinematic masterpiece from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is poised to enchant audiences nationwide.

