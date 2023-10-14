Sweet! Alia Bhatt writes an email to daughter Raha everyday to cherish memories reveals Ranbir Kapoor

The couple was blessed with a baby girl in November last year, and fans are waiting to see a glimpse of the little one. Ranbir and Alia are in the best phase of their life professionally as well as personally.
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved and followed couples we have in the acting industry. They have a massive fan following who love to keep a track of what they are up to and their upcoming projects. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in November last year, and fans are waiting to see a glimpse of the little one. 

Also Read-Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

Ranbir and Alia are in the best phase of their life professionally as well as personally. When asked if he would write sweet notes for his daughter Raha to preserve precious memories, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor replied, “I am actually. Alia actually has been writing an email every day, and I thought that I will start writing her something.”

When asked if he ever wrote letters to his exes earlier. To this he wrote, “Lots. I have always been a very big romantic but I remember like even seeing my parents letters to each other or my grandparents’ letters, there was so much of a personal involvement in it. It was something that you could keep for years and years and preserve it.”

Earlier, Ranbir had said that he wished to make his daughter Raha a sneakerhead like him. He also mentioned that Raha already owns 30 pairs of sneakers, which although don’t fit her now but he wishes she will wear them soon in future.

Also Read-Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby Raha might make her public debut on Christmas 2022

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-BollywoodShaadis

