Sweet! Ananya Pandey sends birthday wishes to rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on social media, checkout the unseen picture shared by the actress

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

As the Gumraah actor turned 38 on 16th November, Ananya had the sweetest wish for him and shared an unseen picture that has left fans all the more excited. She wrote, “Happy Birthday AD” and also added a rollercoaster emoji with a finger heart emoji.

On Koffee With Karan season 7, Ananya had spoken about finding Aditya attractive. He had said, “I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot”

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhanth Chaturvedi and later in Vikram Aditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime thriller.

