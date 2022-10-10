Sweet! Nayanthara overwhelmed with the success of GodFather, pens heartfelt post; calls her character challenging, layered and complex

MUMBAI: Actress Nayanthara needs no introduction at least down South where she has a massive fan following. She is known to sink her teeth into every role she takes up and make it look effortless.

The gorgeous beauty who was recently in the news for embracing motherhood to twin boys has penned a heartfelt appreciation post.

GodFather released on 5th October to a huge opening and is still going strong. The film also stars South star Chiranjeevi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Showering gratitude and sharing her experience working in the film, Nayanthara wrote, “Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making GodFather a humongous blockbuster. It has been a delight to see all of you celebrate our film with your loved ones in the theatre. GodFather is a very special film for me because of the people involved and the wonderful team behind it. It was a privilege to share the screen with Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu once again. He is a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer.”

Nayathara further added, “Every moment on set with him has been nothing less than enriching. Thank you Chiranjeevi Garu. I'd like to express my gratitude to director Mohan Raja garu for trusting me continuously and collaborating with me for the third time. Satya Priya is a layered and complex character and my director's belief in me made it possible to bring her to life. Everyone loves Salman Khan sir and this movie shows why. Thanking you sir for your explosive act and for making this film bigger.”

