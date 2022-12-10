Sweet! Shahrukh Khan and Gauri drop in to say hello to daughter Suhana as she shoots for her debut film ‘The Archies’

MUMBAI : Bollywood has always seen star kids making their debuts every now and then. Whether they turn out to be as successful as their parents or not is a different matter but their curiosity and attraction towards showbiz is unmistakable.

The upcoming musical film ‘The Archies’ by Zoya Akhtar, will be seeing not one but three star kids make their debut into Bollywood, making it a grand launch pad. We are talking about Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter), Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson) and Suhana Khan (Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter). The latter was recently seen in a city studio busy shooting and her parents; SRK and Gauri dropped in to say hello to her.

Little Abram was also seen in tow. Shahrukh Khan couldn't be more proud of his daughter’s debut and once wrote a heartfelt social media post that read, “And remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect... but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor... the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep...the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you...you have come a long way baby... but the road to people's heart is unending...stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light...Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

The Archies will release in 2023 on OTT. Meanwhile SRK will be seen in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki soon.

