“Swimming karne ayi hai ya wedding attend karne” - netizens troll Disha Patani on her outfit for Sid-Kiara’s wedding party

Actress Disha Patani has been getting some unhealthy and negative comments when she arrived for Siddharth and Kiara's wedding party.
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions not just with her acting, but also with her sizzling looks. No doubt, she is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who definitely knows the right formula to set the internet on fire.

Fans always look forward to seeing her upcoming pictures and posts. As we all know, many celebrities were spotted attending Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding bash. Disha Patani definitely made head turns with her appearance at the party.

As we can see, the actress is looking extremely hot and is standing out from the other guests who attended the party. Fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her hot looks. But there are some people who are trolling the actress for various reasons.

Check out the comments below.

also read (Gulshan Devaiah reveals his first celebrity crush – Exclusive )

As we can see from these comments, many people are saying that she is not at all wearing an appropriate dress for a wedding ceremony. Whereas many people are saying ‘is she coming for a swimming competition or for a wedding party?’. Whereas many others said that she must have dressed for the after party.

No doubt, we really cannot take our eyes off this beautiful appearance of Disha Patani. What are your views on the actress and her outfit, and also on these comments? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

also read - (Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport appearance; netizens say, "Lagta he ki raincoat phen liya he")

