"Swimming karne Ayi hai ya wedding attend karne" netizens trolls Disha Patani on her dressing for sid Kiara Wedding party

Actress Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy and negative comments as she arrives for Siddharth and Kiara's wedding party
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions not only with her acting but also with her sizzling looks. No doubt she is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry who definitely knows the right formula to set the internet on fire with her looks.

No doubt the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of her. As we know many celebrities was spotted attending the Siddharth and Kiara wedding Bash, Disha Patani definitely made head turns with her appearance in the Party.

As we can see the actress is looking supremely hot and completely different from many other guest in the party, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her hot looks, but there are few people who are trolling the actres for different reasons.

Check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that she is not at all wearing an appropriate dress for a wedding ceremony, whereas many people are saying that is she coming for swimming competition or for wedding party. Whereas many people are saying that she must have dressed for after party.

No doubt we really cannot take our eyes off this beautiful appearance of Disha Patani. What are your views on the actress and her outfit and also on these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

