News

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to stream on Amazon Prime Video from THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Sye Raa is the highest grosser in megastar Chiranjeevi’s career. The patriotic drama didn’t set the cash registers ringing in other languages, but the film did do fantastic business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It earned the director a lot of accolades.

The film is set to stream on the digital platform from today.  It released in theatres on 2nd October and will stream on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam from today. Produced by Ram Charan, Sye Raa was Chiranjeevi’s dream project.

We are sure all Chiranjeevi fans will rejoice over this news.

 

 

Tags > Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Amazon Prime, Chiranjeevi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
21 Nov 2019 08:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hiba shares her likes-dislikes; throws an open challenge for the fans
Hiba shares her likes-dislikes; throws an open... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
21 Nov 2019 08:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Indria Krishnan shares her childhood memories
Indria Krishnan shares her childhood memories | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

past seven days