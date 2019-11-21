Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to stream on Amazon Prime Video from THIS date

MUMBAI: Sye Raa is the highest grosser in megastar Chiranjeevi’s career. The patriotic drama didn’t set the cash registers ringing in other languages, but the film did do fantastic business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It earned the director a lot of accolades.

The film is set to stream on the digital platform from today. It released in theatres on 2nd October and will stream on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam from today. Produced by Ram Charan, Sye Raa was Chiranjeevi’s dream project.

We are sure all Chiranjeevi fans will rejoice over this news.