T-Series denies Remake Rumors on this Shashi Kapoor and Rekha starrer

MUMBAI : T Series is the hot topic in B town and the talk all over as they are all set to come up with the new movie Aashiqui 3, that will have actors Kartik Aaryan along with Tripti Dimri, after the successful run of part 1 and part 2, the fans are eagerly waiting for the 3rd part of the movie, and the news of the actor Kartik Aaryuan been part of the movie has already fueled the buzz all over.

Well also recently there were many reports that were saying that the 3rd part of the movie Aashiqui will be a remake of an classic movie titled Basera that had Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee, Rekha, Raj Kiran, Poonam Dhillon in lead roles, but there was no confirmation about the same.

Now coming forward T Series has denied all the rumors and reports of remaking the movie Baseraa, in response to recent speculations circulating in the media, T-Series officially addresses and clarifies the rumours surrounding the remake of the movie 'Baseraa.'

Contrary to the circulating information, a T-Series spokesperson asserts that there is no plan to remake the movie "Baseraa." They said, “We would like to clarify, we are not making a remake of Baseraa movie; these are rumors, baseless and false news. We will also be replying to the notice received. The focus of T-Series remains on delivering quality music and entertainment to our audience, and we have no plans to deviate from that mission.”

Talking about the film Baseraa was a 1981 film produced by Ramesh Behl, and directed by Ramesh Talwar. The film was based on a Marathi novel by Leela Phansalkar. It stars Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee, Rekha, Raj Kiran, Poonam Dhillon in lead roles.

