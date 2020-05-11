T-Series Mumbai office sealed

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, including the Indian film industry. All shootings and production processes have come to a halt, and the releases of many

Bollywood films have been indefinitely postponed. Now, if the online buzz is anything to go by, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series office has joined the list of containment zones in Mumbai.

As per the report, the popular music record label and film production company has been sealed after getting declared as a containment zone in Mumbai. It appears that amidst the lockdown, while most of the employees are following the rules and working from home, some of the staff members used to come to the office. There to four employees have also been taken to the hospital for a check-up.

There, however, hasn’t been any official confirmation from anyone belonging to T-Series, although the board outside their office in Mumbai says that the place has been sealed.

Credits: SpotboyE