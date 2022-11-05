Taaha Shah, Shruti Sharma get sweet for 'Mooh Mitha Karao'

MUMBAI: Actor Taaha Shah, known for his roles in films like 'Luv Ka The End', 'Gippi' and 'Baar Baar Dekho' will play the lead alongside Shruti Sharma of 'Nazar 2' in a film titled 'Mooh Mitha Karao'.

Helmed by director Jasmine Kaur and produced by Niraj Tiwari and Ashish Tiwari of Aagaaz Entertainment, the film is touted to be a family drama and romantic comedy.

Taaha says: "It's a unique script and I've never come across such an engrossing family rom com. Jasmine the director has immersed herself into every tiny detail. I've previously never played a character like this. It's a family film with lots and lots of comedy. But with all the fun it has a gentleness to it. It's about family ties and values. It's about love and sacrifice. It's about support and validation."

Talking about backing this film, producer Niraj Tiwari states: "When director Jasmine narrated the story about this enthralling family's ties and value. I had a feeling that in today's time as we are moving towards more and more progress and work commitments, we tend to forget our roots, our family and rituals."

"This movie is so well directed that the audience will be entertained fully and will get a feel of their bond with family. I always believe in making good movies with the right content. 'Mooh Mitha Karao' is a family drama full of energy, happiness and fun loving. As a producer I believe that selecting the right content and the team is decisive. We are currently shooting in Madh Island and I'm eagerly looking forward to it"

Director Jasmine Kaur adds: "'Mooh Mittha Karao' is my dream film, and the aim was to create an experience that would be wholesome for Indian audiences. I'd say It was quite right for me to have written the story of a Punjabi family as I could easily put in references from my own experiences and relatives' lives."

"Having said that, it was important for me to not create on the well-known Bollywood blueprint for a family drama film, so there are stereotypes broken, new paths and trends laid out through the story and much entertainment that people can enjoy with their family."

Currently, the shooting is on in Mumbai and it features Ambrita Shandaliya, Karamveer Choudhary, Vipul Tyagi, Shivankita Dixit, Jyoti Joshi, Sharmila Goenka and Sunny Arora.

SOURCE: IANS