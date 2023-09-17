Taali: Wow! Sushmita Sen receives praise from the creators Arjun & Kartk for her dedication; shot rain sequence despite having a High Fever

MUMBAI: The creative team of the well-received streaming series ‘Taali,’ featuring Sushmita Sen, Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, have shared their favourite moments from the production, calling it an ‘amazing’ experience.

Sushmita's portrayal of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in ‘Taali’ chronicles her motivational journey. Ganesh was raised in Pune and was born there. Shreegauri revolutionized the transgender movement in the nation, and the series depicts her legendary struggle to have the third gender recognized in the nation.

The 'Taali' makers shared some sneak peeks from the sets while also discussed the series' inspiration. Arjun and Kartk talked about their memories, “We made a whole lot of memories on the sets of ‘Taali’. Preparation for ‘Taali’ was an amazing experience. Sushmita had to undergo massive transformation- both physical as well as emotional. Physical weight, body language, voice modulation, pronunciations were just a few peaks of the journey of Sushmita from Ganesh to Gauri.”

The Taali makers added, “We had a rain sequence in the series. The whole team had prepared immensely for the same. Sushmita had high fever that day and still she continued to shoot it which was commendable, she also worked hard on dubbing. These are the behind the scenes of our shooting days of Taali.”

The creators talked about How Sushmita Sen was roped in, “Shreegauri was elated when we discussed Sushmita Sen as the lead. They have very similar energy. They are strong, self-made achievers, very articulate, have striking charisma and a very powerful maternal instinct. Sushmita also has a very distinct voice that carries a lot of weight and we needed someone like her because the script has a lot of compelling dialogues. When we approached her with the role, she loved the concept.”

They further mentioned, “However, she asked for some time to understand the script since it’s a biopic. After six months, she officially signed for the lead role and audiences have loved her commanding presence and her poise. Her performance honours Shreegauri and her life perfectly. Sushmita’s professionalism, punctuality, and dedication were amazing and the result is for all to see.”

They further added, “As for ‘Taali’, it was a really important project for us. From the issue, story, casting, and portrayal – we wanted to create a transformative experience for the audience and we are happy that we achieved that goal.”

They talked about their future projects, “We are working on a few projects currently and will announce them soon. We have bought the rights to a really interesting biopic and will start working on it soon. We are motivated to present many more unusual, clutter-breaking, and transportive stories to the audience.”

'Taali' sheds light on Shreegauri Sawant's struggles, her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the prejudice she faced as a result, her fearless ascent to motherhood, and the audacious fight that resulted in the inclusion and identification of the third gender on all official documents in the nation.

'Taali' is a narrative of bravery and change, written by Arjun and Kartk and directed by Ravi Jadhav. JioCinema is offering streaming for it.

