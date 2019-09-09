News

Taapsee, Anubhav Sinha's new film to release on March 6

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 11:48 AM

After "Mulk", actress Taapsee Pannu has once again collaborated with director Anubhav Sinha for his next, yet to be titled project.

Anubhav on Sunday took to Twitter and announced the release date of the film. It will hit the silver screen on March 6, 2020.

"Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you on March 6, 2020," he tweeted.

The cast is currently in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing a glimpse of her preparations for the film, Taapsee wrote: "It's time again....This one is something that was brewing in all our hearts for years...Using the power cinema has given us to voice what needs to be addressed."

Source: IANS

Tags > Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday...

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey

past seven days