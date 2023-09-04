Taapsee flaunts her washboard abs, leaves the Internet amazed

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the streaming movie 'Blurr', recently sent the Internet into a frenzy with her super fit avatar. The actress took to her Instagram to drop two photos of herself in which she is seen flaunting her six-pack abs. Needless to say, fans were impressed.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in the streaming movie 'Blurr', recently sent the Internet into a frenzy with her super fit avatar. The actress took to her Instagram to drop two photos of herself in which she is seen flaunting her six-pack abs. Needless to say, fans were impressed.

She shared two photos of herself wearing a black gym wear as she posed with her gym trainer, Sujeet Kargutkar. In the first picture, the actress can be seen flexing her core muscles but her caption has another story to tell - that of temptation and craving. Taapsee captioned the post, "Months of grilling and hard work only so i could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. @sujeetkargutkar you finally have the picture and I'm off to have my chole bhature and croissantsa.

Her friends from the film fraternity flooded the comments section with praises. From Huma Qureshi to Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary - friends from the fraternity heaped praises on her dedication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan which will hit the big screen in December 2023. She also has 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' in the pipeline.

SOURCE-IANS

