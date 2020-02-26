Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha react to CBFC clearing Thappad with no cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is in an exceptionally liberal mood. They have cleared Anubhav Sinha’s stark and real film on domestic violence Thappad with a ‘U’ certificate.

This is even more liberal than what the CBFC did to Anubhav Sinha’s previous film Article 15, which was given a ‘UA’ certificate.

Taapsee Pannu is on top of the world. 'I’m happy the censor board, Anubhav Sir and I are on the same page as to what the young girls and boys need to watch. Because the shaping up of an individual’s personality and mind-set begins very early in life,' the actress said.

Says Anubhav, 'I’ve never had any problem with the censor board. After Mulk was passed with only a few minor cuts I sent a thankyou message to all the members of the censor board. I don’t think too many filmmakers do that. I went to the censor board thinking there would be trouble, considering the theme.'

Before submitting his hard hitting political dramas to the CBFC Anubhav thought of consulting his censor-plagued peer. 'I even thought of consulting z who has faced censor troubles repeatedly. Finally, though I had no trouble with the censor board at all. I want to thank them for getting the point. For Article 15 the CBFC asked for just five very basic negligible cuts, to which we agreed in less than a minute.'

'The cuts were for foul words and they asked for a voiceover with a disclaimer, very reasonable requests that I was happy to comply with. This time, for Thappad, there was not a single cut that they wanted. I can’t say I have any quibbles with the CBFC.'

About children watching a film on domestic violence Anubhav Sinha says, 'It is important for young minds to understand that mutual respect in any relationship is imperative. And to inculcate that respect you have to first show the disrespect. Also, don’t forget it’s just one slap in Thappad.'

