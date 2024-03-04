Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe marriage video: The newlywed couple is looking very adorable

MUMBAI : No doubt one of the most loved and followed actors of today's time, recently we have seen the actress had surprised the fans with her marriage news. The news of her marriage was very sudden and this news has surprised the fans all over the internet, many people said that the actress did not announced her marriage and suddenly there was the wedding news all over, also the fans and followers said there was not a single picture or the video from the wedding ceremony of the actress Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe.

Since then there was curiosity among the fans and they were eagerly looking forward to confirming the marriage news of the actress Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe, as they were waiting for the first ever glimpse and the picture from the wedding ceremony. Well now there is a viral video floating all over the internet which is from the marriage ceremony of the actress

Indeed this video is grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet, as we can see the actress is enjoying her marriage moment coming towards her would-be husband Mathias Boe. This video is getting a lot of love from the fans all over and this video has our hearts , well every frame of the video is defining nothing but love and this video is the best thing on the internet today.

Actor Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Mathias Boe, who she dated for a decade, in Udaipur recently. News18 reported that they got married on Saturday, March 23. The ceremonies, which began on Wednesday, were attended by their families and close friends.

