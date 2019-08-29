News

Taapsee Pannu confirms being approached for Mithali Raj's biopic

29 Aug 2019 05:53 PM

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She has garnered critical appreciations for her performance in films such as Pink, The Ghazi Attack and Naam Shabana to name a few. Her latest release is Mission Mangal. Now, according to the latest reports, she has confirmed being approached for cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic. 

The actress said that sports is her favourite subject and being a part of a sports film intrigues her, however, she will announce her association with the film only after being sure of its developments. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress accepted that she is inclined towards the theme and said that she would put in her hundred percent in learning as she is fascinated with different sports. Despite being a fan of the genre, Taapsee chooses her scripts based on the journey and story of the sportsperson. Every sports star is worth acknowledgment but everybody does not have a story that can be spun into a film.

Taapsee has opened up on being in talks with the makers of Mithali Raj's biopic; however, she hasn't confirmed her collaboration yet.  

