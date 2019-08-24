Taapsee Pannu criticized for doing THIS film

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has garnered critical appreciations for her performance in films such as Pink, The Ghazi Attack and Naam Shabana to name a few.

The actress, whose recent release is Mission Mangal, has also acted in films like Judwaa 2. Now, her fans are upset for her doing the film. Giving her justification, she told Mumbai Mirror, “The reason I decided to take up the film was that I wanted to show the audience that I can pull off such a film and character too. Some people in the film industry were of the opinion that I cannot be successful in films like Judwaa 2.”

Taapsee, who next will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh, further added, “To my fans, who are unhappy with me for doing Judwaa 2, I would just request them to give Rs 50 crore openings to my upcoming films, and take the total collection to more than Rs 100 crore. Then I assure them that I won’t do films like Judwaa 2.”