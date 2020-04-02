Taapsee Pannu is fans favorite, bags numero uno spot on IMDb

MUMBAI: Very few actors can break the barriers. Taapsee Pannu happens to be one such artist. The actress is brimming on success with all her movies hitting the bulls’ eye.

Taapsee has yet another reason to celebrate. The actress ranked no 1 on a list collated by a popular page based on IMDb ratings, which yet again proves her credibility lies in her craft. Taapsee stood out with an average of 6.72.

Elated about it, the actress says, “I might not have the maximum hundred crores grossers, but it’s quite satisfying to see that the audience has voted me basis the kinds of films I have done. Slow and steady is the mantra that has helped me get my audience and their trust. I hope, I live up to their trust every time they decide to spend the few hours of their life watching my films.”

Taapsee further adds, “It helps me feel I am on the right path and that I can continue pushing the envelope as there is an audience who is following my thought process. That is why I try and push to do something new and different every year.”

Taapsee, recently won several Best Actress Awards for her movie Badla and Saand Ki Aankh. On the film front, Taapsee has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in "Thappad", she will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

Source Bollywood Ranker: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Jii26hVz5/?igshid=1gb7cebhjhshu

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KDBGdhcJX/?igshid=if0oogtqqq06